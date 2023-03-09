A new YouGov poll commissioned for the Save Our Wild Isles campaign revealed 73% of people in Wales are worried about the state of nature in the UK. The UK is in the bottom 10% of countries globally for protecting nature, yet only 4% believe the UK to be one of the worst countries in the world at preserving nature, with 57% mistakenly believing that the UK is on a par with the rest of the world or even doing better.