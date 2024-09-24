A charity is offering to help locals get more allotments. Green Allotments charity has a mission to create new allotment sites. The charity works by buying land so that people can get started with ‘grow your own’.
If you are enthusiastic about having an allotment plot to grow your own food, then the charity wants to hear from you. “We are offering to buy land for new allotment sites” says Deborah Burn of Green Allotments, “Tell us about land in your area which is suitable for ‘grow your own’ and why your area needs more allotments.”
The charity is funded by private donors and does not make any profit from providing allotments to rent. Currently, with allotment waiting lists sky high and council rents rising all the time, for many people an allotment is years away and out of their price range – Green Allotments hopes to help change this.
Green Allotments provides tips, training, support and mentoring to help with the running of the new allotment site. Terms and conditions apply – see www.greenallotments.org.uk