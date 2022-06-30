Warning to motorists over planned protest affecting Prince of Wales Bridge

The road network leading up to the Prince of Wales Bridge could be affected by a planned protest on Monday, July 4 ( Welsh Government )

Gwent Police have issued a warning to drivers who may face disruption caused by a planned protest affecting the Prince of Wales bridge on Monday July 4.

In a statement released today police said they are aware of a planned protest on the road network between 7am and 7pm on Monday July 4.

Organisers have indicated an intention to block the Prince of Wales Bridge, with the protest starting on the M4 at Magor services, junction 23A eastbound, and junction 20 of the M5 westbound.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, who is leading the policing operation states:

“Gwent Police, and Avon and Somerset Police, are working jointly with neighbouring police forces and partner agencies to ensure emergency and critical services continue and to reduce disruption to both road users and local communities, however we are preparing for serious disruption throughout the day.

“I would encourage drivers to reconsider their journey, consider working from home and avoid the area where possible.