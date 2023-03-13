The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind for Monday 13, March.
Southwesterly winds will widely gust to between 50 and 55 mph .
The highest gusts are expected between mid-morning and mid-afternoon.
Delays for high-sided vehicles are likely due to the wind, as well as some possible short term power cuts.
The wind could cause delays to train services in Abergavenny and there is an increased possibility of trees coming down on roads to cause further travel disruptions.
(Met Office )