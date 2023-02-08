At the start of the year, you might have made one or a few new year’s resolutions. Many of us do, but how many of us have stuck to them a month into the new year? We’re not here to judge, but there is one resolution we hope you will stick to and that is the promise that you will come home at the end of the day and that you will make every effort to be safe on the farm and manage the risks you face on a daily basis in such a way that your safety and that of those around you is not compromised in any way.