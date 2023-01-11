Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking people to be alert for potential flooding as heavy rainfall is expected to affect South and Mid Wales this evening and overnight into Thursday 12 January.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across most parts of Wales. The heavy rain is expected from 9pm tonight until 5pm Thursday evening, with large amounts of rain expected to fall across South and Mid Wales, particularly the eastern Valleys areas.
Heavy downpours could lead to surface water flooding with rain falling on already saturated ground. There is also the risk of flooding from rivers already swollen following the recent period of very wet weather.
NRW’s flood response teams are at key sites, checking defences are in good working order and making sure any drainage grids and screens are clear to reduce the risk to people and their homes.
NRW will issue flood alerts and warnings if rivers reach trigger levels and is encouraging people to keep up to date with any potential impacts for their areas by visiting the NRW website.
Kelly McLauchlan, Duty Tactical Manager for NRW said: "The predicted heavy rain is likely to cause disruption to parts of South and Mid Wales overnight and into tomorrow, so we’re advising people to keep up to date with flood alerts and warnings issued in their areas.
“Our teams have been working with partners to make preparations and to minimise any potential risks to communities.
“We’re asking people to check their flood risk on our website which also has a range of useful information on what people can do to prepare for potential flooding.
“Please remember that flood water is extremely dangerous, and people should not attempt to walk or drive through it unless instructed by the emergency services.”
People can check their flood risk by postcode, find out the latest flood warnings and check Rainfall, River and Sea Levels on the NRW website.
Flood alerts and flood warnings are updated every 15 minutes on our website. These are available to view at www.naturalresources.wales/flooding