“To support this, it’s so important for all of us to make sure that no plastic bags, polystyrene or plastic plant labels are left in the garden waste we put out for collection, or in the green waste skips at the household recycling centres. This way we can ensure that the locally made compost remains high quality and all our valuable organic matter can be returned back to the soil in Monmouthshire which of course is great for our gardens and for us!”