Film showing aims to encourage local people to take climate change action
Abergavenny and Crickhowell Friends of the Earth continue their season of films about the climate emergency with a screening of The Oil Machine. The screening will be at 3pm on Sunday, November 20 at Abergavenny Community Centre, Abergavenny.
Sue Harrison of Abergavenny and Crickhowell Friends of the Earth said; ‘We are delighted to be screening this urgent and vital documentary about the UK oil industry and the tensions resulting from the government’s push to increase oil production in the face of the climate crisis.
“We hope the film will spark important discussions and inspire people to take action’.
The film, produced by Emma Davie for BBC Scotland, explores our complex relationship with the oil industry, set against the backdrop of the ongoing fight for North Sea reserves.
From the discovery of huge oil fields off the coast of Scotland to their mass privatisation during the Thatcher era, The Oil Machine highlights how oil became the invisible engine driving UK economic and public policy.
Following COP26 in Glasgow, the timing of this film’s release is a spotlight on the urgent demand for climate action as public anxiety and the pressure on both oil companies and the government continue to mount.
Bringing together a wide range of voices, from industry executives and economists to young activists, this documentary presents a thought-provoking investigation into how this insidious oil machine might be dismantled.
With less than a decade to control our oil addiction and dramatically reduce carbon pollution, companies still try to persuade us that they can carry on drilling while keeping to Net Zero ambitions through adopting new technologies, such as Carbon Capture. But climate scientists are deeply sceptical of the Net Zero concept and the time it would take for these technologies to be effective.
If you have been grappling with the fossil fuel crisis and concerns about the speed of transition to renewable energy and tackling the climate emergency this film is a ‘must watch’. It is suitable for children over 12. Book early to avoid disappointment.
To book your FREE tickets go to: https://actionnetwork.org/events/film-screening-of-the-oil-machin
For further details go to the Friends of the Earth website on: www.friendsoftheearthabandcrick.wales
