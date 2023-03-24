Bailey Park has erupted in a blaze of dazzling colour, as the additional daffodils planted by the Friends last Autumn have come into flower, all along the Avenue, and near the railings by the A40.
The narcissus that were planted around trees just below the Bandstand by pupils from Cantref School are now bursting into a riot of golden yellow. The Sunken Garden and the main flower beds, as well as the Rockery opposition Morrison’s are also worth visiting, as this is one of the best times of year to see such amazing colour, hopefully promising better weather.
A spokesperson from Friends of Bailey Park said: "We would like to thank the Keep Abergavenny Tidy volunteers for helping to plant bulbs, as well as Monmouthshire Housing Association, for funding and giving hands on help with the children.
"Thanks too, to Monmouthshire County Council and Abergavenny Town Council for all their support over the past few months and years. Next year, we hope to plant even more daffodils along the Avenue, to help make Bailey Park a mecca for visitors, both local and from further afield. Many thanks too, for the dedication and hard work of the volunteers of Friends of Bailey Park."