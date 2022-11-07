A welcome break for litter-pickers
Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) has launched a number of initiatives to reduce the litter problem locally and high on the list of these is to raise awareness among young people about the hazards of dumped rubbish to people and wildlife.
A very successful fund-raising event has been held with Cantref Primary School, and it is hoped to engage other schools for future events. In addition, KAT is considering holding a community and family event on a Saturday morning to encourage parents and children to take part.
KAT’s scheduled November litter pick – events are held on the first Tuesday of the month – was a washout because of torrential rain so another was arranged for Friday, November 4.
Seven volunteers started in St John’s Square and fanned out to the areas around Abergavenny Castle, Hereford Road and Bailey Park where they were helped out by an eight-year-old boy. “It was very encouraging to see his enthusiasm. We were very impressed,” said KAT coordinator Helen Trevor Davies.
Seven bags, six orange and one purple, were collected and reported to Monmouthshire County Council to be picked up for safe disposal. KAT work in close liaison with both MCC and Keep Wales Tidy.
“It was also encouraging to see that our litter pick attracted a lot of attention and there were many messages of thanks which is very heartening.
2We would like to thank Jon and Sacha from the Kings Arms pub who have been very supportive of the group and also offered us a free cup of coffee after the pick!”
Another KAT volunteer Joyce Neale thought there had been a huge improvement with less litter though it’s not known if less is being dropped or there are more pickers. Joyce who with her husband Jim has been a member for two years, has made a commitment to donate £50 for every 50 orange bags of litter she collects to charity.
So far, she has donated to Air Ambulance, St David’s Hospice, the Cinnamon Trust, to the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals and to KAT. KAT has recently used their funds to have the high vis jackets donated by MCC printed with the KAT logo.
Check the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AberLitter/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aber_litter/ or Twitter @KeepAbergTidy.
