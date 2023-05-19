A spokesperson for Llangattock Litter Pickers, was disgusted by the disregard these litterers had for the Hafod, saying: “The road winds along the eastern and northern edges of Llangattock Mountain and has all encompassing views of the Clyadach Gorge and Usk Valley. It is a route low in traffic, chosen by walkers and cyclists enjoying the views and landmarks from the area’s industrial heritage. Yet, despite this, some thoughtless individuals treat it as a rubbish tip.”