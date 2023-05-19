A man made a strange discovery on The Hafod on May, 14.
Whilst walking his dog, the resident found a large quantity of bread abandoned on a steep roadside. The incident was promptly reported, with four volunteers from Llangattock Litter Pickers planning on tackling the job on the May, 26 - due to the magnitude of the job. The volunteers will bag it up, before the MCC collect the bags by the roadside.
A spokesperson from Llangattock Litter Pickers said: “In April, five volunteers started to tackle a huge amount of mostly domestic fly-tipping on a steep slope not far from the famous Tom’s Thumb landmark. Specialist winching equipment will be needed to complete the job, but a start has been made. Alas less than a month after their efforts more tip-tipping has occurred in the same spot.
“Unusually this time as well as black bags and items of clothing the tip included a massive amount of bread products. Who would do such a thing? Truly someone with no regard for wastefulness or the environment.”
Llangattock Litter Pickers have been picking for 13 years. The group now litter picks on over 226 miles of roadside verges , volunteers walking 1886 miles in a year, on country lanes, canal tow paths and community areas in the Eastern end of the Brecon Beacons National Park and across four counties - namely Powys, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire.
About three quarters of what the group collect is plastic bottles, glass bottles cans and coffee cups, however the group often have to deal with fly-tipping along their routes. Information on these is often passed on to the local council so they can pursue a prosecution.
A spokesperson for Llangattock Litter Pickers, was disgusted by the disregard these litterers had for the Hafod, saying: “The road winds along the eastern and northern edges of Llangattock Mountain and has all encompassing views of the Clyadach Gorge and Usk Valley. It is a route low in traffic, chosen by walkers and cyclists enjoying the views and landmarks from the area’s industrial heritage. Yet, despite this, some thoughtless individuals treat it as a rubbish tip.”
The Llangattock Litter Pickers are always looking for volunteers and can be contacted through their Facebook page or email [email protected]