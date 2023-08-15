Following the devastating news of Wilko collapsing into administration, many are questioning the durability of stores on the high street. With a Wilko store in Abergavenny, MCC has urged residents to show support by continuing to shop at their local store.
Cllr Paul Griffiths Cabinet Member for a Sustainable Economy and Deputy Leader said: “Supporting local businesses and independent retailers is so important to us and we continue to work with property owners, landlords and town councils to minimise town centre vacancies. We value the contribution that Wilko and their staff have made to towns in Monmouthshire over many years.
“We urge the appointed Administrators to find an investor who will keep these stores open. In the meantime, the best support all of us who live in the county can offer the staff is to continue shopping at the stores for as long as they stay open.”
Wilko has this week unveiled a huge administration sale after the homeware and hardware retailer appointed administrators last week.