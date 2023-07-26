And I also have high hopes that the salvias I planted amongst a clients beloved roses last week will help to keep the roses healthy and happy. This companion planting is recommended by Sarah Raven who writes, ‘Salvias and roses are a very beneficial planting duo. One of the things that we’ve experimented with our roses a lot is trying to protect them against blackspot and mildew without using chemicals, and we’ve had huge success with underplanting our roses with salvias, particularly the microphylla, the small-leaved varieties, and as I stand here I can, I’ve crushed a leaf or something because I can smell a sort of slightly, not acrid but really quite a pungent smell that is definitely slightly sulphurous, and of course sulphur is a fungicide, and my belief is that these salvias have sulphur in their scent profile, and when they get hot they warm up and they release that and they just give this whole rose garden sort of puffs of natural, home-grown fungicide, and keep our roses pretty pristine, so I just thoroughly recommend it.’