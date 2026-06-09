The campaign, Save the River Usk, first made the claim on social media in 2025 with a video on social media displaying some kind of discharge from one of their sites. At the time, the company responded to a probe by The Chronicle by saying there “had been no sewage spillages in Abergavenny” that week. The spokesperson also said the river was well within the permitted phosphorous limit of 5mg per litre at the site in question.