Entrepreneur unveils greener clean air engine
A Crickhowell man has unveiled a revolutionary zero-emissions hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine which he claims could be a ‘game-changer’ in the fight for clean air and climate change.
Steve Berrow is an entrepreneur and Heating Engineer who has invented a hydrogen-powered fuel system which takes in no air and delivers no exhaust resulting in zero emissions.
The patent-pending technology will allow any internal combustion engine in a current road vehicle to be converted into zero emissions removing the additional carbon footprint from the creation of new electric vehicles or power generators.
The technology is seen as a more cost-effective form of reducing company’s carbon footprint as ordinary petrol and diesel engines can be converted at a low cost.
Current emissions-free vehicles either run on lithium batteries or hydrogen cells, the downside of both being the environmental impact of building new automobiles. Other downsides include the newfound battery “electric stress” and the eye-watering cost of hydrogen cells for the consumer.
BERROW-ZEICE delivers 100 per cent fuel burn with zero emissions, delivering efficiency for drivers and a potentially world-changing reduction in carbon emissions, and the innovation can be adapted to any engine – petrol or diesel, big or small.
Inventor Steve Berrow said: “This is truly a global game-changer for the fight against climate change and I’m so excited by my innovation because, I know it works, how it works and why it works.
“Our technology can, if adopted, reduce the damaging impact of toxic emissions and have a significant positive impact on public health and the environment at large. This unique system has no air intake and no exhaust and to see the engine effortlessly spinning at 2000 rpm for hours on end and only emitting a small amount of water is absolutely amazing.”
Steve, who has a Masters degree in Business and Enterprise development, has written to the Minister for Climate Change about proposal but has yet to receive a response.
Steve’s invention comes after National Health Wales contacted the UK government last year about air quality, with the need for a reduction in carbon dioxide and other gases being released into the environment, and he hopes his technology can be used in countries such as China and USA.
Speaking about the need to explore new technology to improve air quality, Steve added: “The time for talking is over. It is now time to embrace this new technology and usher in the hydrogen highway.”
The technology has been patent pending from March 1 2022 and, despite interest and offers from various investment outlets across the world, the company is continuing investment outreach to make the commercial case for BERROW-ZEICE.
Any interested party should please contact [email protected]
