A Welsh theatre company is to benefit from the newly launched ScottishPower Foundation Art for Climate Fund, a £200,000 initiative designed to use the power of arts and culture to help young people better understand the climate crisis and feel empowered to take action.
Thanks to the funding Theatr na nÓg will tour two original, bilingual productions - ‘We Need Bees’ and ‘Bug Hotel’ - using music, storytelling and interactive performance to engage younger audiences with biodiversity loss, climate displacement and environmental responsibility.
Written by award winning playwright Katherine Chandler, the shows uses the lives of insects as a powerful lens through which children can explore empathy, resilience and the real-world impacts of climate change, both in schools and in community venues.
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