Speaking about their new role, Adele Thomas and Sarah Crabtree said:‘Welsh National Opera emerged out of the igniting friction between two cultural forces: the post-war spirit of democracy and the Welsh grassroots obsession with the human voice in song. Those revolutionary entities form the touchstone of how we want to reimagine WNO as the opera company of the future. With its roots in Wales but its reach and impact beyond we want WNO to be a pioneering, brave and contemporary arts organisation within the UK live art ecology, searching for increased diversity on both our stages and in our audiences and questioning what opera can be in the modern world.