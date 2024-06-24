Following the release of her first non-fiction book, ‘How to Leave a Group Chat’, Welsh author Louisa Guise will visit Abergavenny for a book signing at the independent bookshop Book-ish.
The shop has supported Louisa since her appearance at the 2024 Abergavenny Writing Festival. How to Leave a Group Chat is Louisa’s debut work on communication and instant messaging.
This innovative book explores the relationship people have with their phones and offers insights on how to improve it to become one's best self.
Smartphone usage is a hot topic, with schools banning phones in class and the campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood advocating for a ban on children using social media.
Additionally, there are reports of people turning away from modern technology in favour of simpler phones, polaroids, and postcards. Louisa's book delves into these changes in communication and behaviour, examining why we interact with our devices the way we do.
The book signing event will be held at Book-ish Abergavenny on Saturday, July 6, from 1 PM to 3 PM. Attendees can order their copy of How to Leave a Group Chat from Book-ish and have it signed by Louisa. For those unable to attend, pre-ordered copies will also be signed. *How to Leave a Group Chat* is published by the Book Guild and will be available on June 28, 2024.