The book signing event will be held at Book-ish Abergavenny on Saturday, July 6, from 1 PM to 3 PM. Attendees can order their copy of How to Leave a Group Chat from Book-ish and have it signed by Louisa. For those unable to attend, pre-ordered copies will also be signed. *How to Leave a Group Chat* is published by the Book Guild and will be available on June 28, 2024.