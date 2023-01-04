Entering the new year, Black Mountain Jazz is embarking on an exciting collaborative project with the Wales Arts Council, which will take them away from their usual home at The Melville Theatre to the newly refurbished Borough Theatre in Abergavenny.
This exclusive performance features an all-female line up of jazz musicians from Wales, performing original compositions and jazz standards by female artists and composers. The show will explore the story of women in jazz in Wales past and present through film, narration and music.
Funded by the Arts Council of Wales as part of the Archwilwyr Jazz Explorers project, the concert features a range of musicians from those established on the jazz scene, to those just starting out. This will include the musical talents of Paula Gardiner, Bass; Liz Exell, Drums; Deborah Glenister, Piano/Sax; Maria Lamburn, Bass clarinet/Viola; Xenia Porteous, Violin; Jane Williams, voice/ukulele; Siobhan Waters, voice.
Tickets are currently on sale via www.boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk
Folk Club meeting
Looking to get involved in music this new year? The Abergavenny Folk, Blues and Country Music Club’s next meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at The Hen and Chicks (Chickens) in Abergavenny. Following this, monthly meetings will continue on the second Tuesday of every month.
The meeting will be starting at 8pm, purely acoustic, traditional and contemporary.
Everyone welcome, you do not need experience or to be a player, just simply come along and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse, performed by excellent strummers, fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets.