Steven Gane, Bookshop Manager, Waterstones Swansea, says: “We knew, early on, that Sarn Helen was something really rather special. It’s just so beautifully written, and equally beautiful to look at; Tom Bullough’s evocative lyricism is perfectly matched by Jackie Morris’ stunning illustrations. This is an eco-travel memoir of the highest order, and an immersive exploration of Wales, from its mythology and history to the likely effects of the climate crisis on its coastline today.”