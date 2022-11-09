Single launch for Aber’s Frankie
Subscribe newsletter
Local singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson and her band are having a launch party gig for her new single on November 18th at The Kings Arms in Abergavenny.
The evening kicks off at 7.30pm with support from Abertillery based singer-songwriter Ryan Keyse and talented vocalist and ukulele player Jess Marie.
The event is free entry for all to come and enjoy some local live music and support up and coming musicians.
Wesson’s new single entitled ‘Just Friends’ was recorded at AR Studios in Kingstone, Herefordshire, where she recorded her previous album ‘Still Got Time’ which launched in 2019.
Following the release is a music video for the song, filmed and directed by multi-talented videographer, producer, DJ and Frankie’s ex KHS schoolmate Honey McKenna. Starring Frankie and filmed at local venue Kahve Café Bar.
Frankie Wesson started writing songs and performing in her hometown of Abergavenny at the age of 16.
Her cinematic songs draw inspiration from her personal experiences of bitter-sweet nostalgia, unrequited love, teenage angst and the complicated reality of growing up LGBT.
Raised on artists like Alanis Morisette, Eva Cassidy and Stevie Nicks. Wesson also takes inspiration from a mix of contemporary artists such as Deaf Havana, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Gabrielle Aplin. Producing intimate, emotionally raw, yet laid-back music with a pop/folk/rock feel.
Her versatile vocal range and talent for emotive, relatable song writing makes for captivating live performances.
Frankie’s original songs have been featured on BBC Radio 6 and BBC Introducing as well as Spotify’s ‘Chilled Pop Hits’ and ‘New Music Friday’ playlists. The electro-pop single ‘Reasons’ from her album ‘Still Got Time’ has had over 112,000 streams on Spotify.
Swansea’s Soundboard magazine described Wesson’s music as ‘timeless; appealing to fans of Fleetwood Mac and Paramore alike without compromising or diluting any of the style that makes Wesson’s music her own’.
She has performed at Monmouth Festival, How The Light Gets In–in Hay On Wye and London, Coleford Music Festival, Swansea Fringe, Abergavenny Pride, AMFest, Abergavenny Arts Festival, Rock The Barn and many more.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |