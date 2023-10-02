South Wales based, singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson who started writing songs and performing in her hometown of Abergavenny at the age of 16, will be launching her new single ‘Unviable’ on Friday, October 20 at Abergavenny Labour Hall.
An award-winning songwriter, Frankie’s previous single ‘Just Friends’ won her an award and opening slot at Tredegar House Folk Festival earlier this year.
Her original songs have also been featured on BBC Radio 6, BBC Radio Wales, and BBC Introducing, as well as Spotify’s ‘Chilled Pop Hits’ and ‘New Music Friday’ playlists.
The ‘Unviable’ single launch will see Frankie take to the stage accompanied by her full band; plus, support from Elian an Indie Funk rock band from South Wales and Matti Elliott a talented vocalist and songwriter from Abergavenny.
The new single ‘Unviable’ was recorded at AR Studios in Herefordshire, as was the accompanying music video, shot and directed by local talent and Frankie’s former King Henry VIII schoolmate, Honey McKenna.
Inspiration for the song came from Frankie’s experience as a musician during COVID lockdowns when everything, including the live music sector, came to a vicious halt.
Frankie said: “I wrote this song during lockdown when the world came to a stop and I was no longer able to gig or play live anywhere, which as a musician is a huge part of my identity and livelihood.
“It wasn’t long before my mental health really started to suffer, and I began to lose motivation to do what I love. Especially with messaging coming from the government suggesting that people in the creative arts should rethink and retrain in other jobs because our careers were no longer viable. This left me at a really low point feeling unvalued and unstable in my career.
“This song ‘Unviable’ came as a much need cry of anger and frustration from a desperate place of being absolutely done with the situation.”
The launch is set to be a great night of top quality local live music. It’s free entry and doors open at 7.30pm.