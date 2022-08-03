Pantaloons are back for outdoor show featuring War of the Worlds at castle
The inventive and hilarious touring theatre company The Pantaloons invade the stage in the spectacular setting of Abergavenny Castle tonight (Friday August 12) at 7pm, in this funny yet faithful new open-air theatre adaptation of HG Wells’ science fiction novel. War of the Worlds.
Marvel as they use musical instruments, puppetry and an awful lot of enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.
Right before your eyes – no computer generated Images in sight!
“No one would have believed in the last years of the 19th century that this world was being watched keenly and closely by intelligences greater than man’s…” …
And fewer would have believed in the early years of the 21st century that H. G. Wells’ sci-fi classic would be performed live by just four actors with intelligences lesser than average (so they say!).
The chances of success? A million to one! But it will be absurdly amusing and ridiculously entertaining.
Pack up the picnic and bring something to sit on – low backed chairs or cushions and blankets – warm clothes for when the sun goes down and clothing appropriate to the weather!
All ticket booking is online and more information can be found about all the shows on the Visit Monmouthshire website, by going to: www.visitmonmouthshire.com/outdoor-theatre
Ticket prices are: £14.50 adult; £8.50 child (up to 18) £40 family (2+2)
What other papers have said:
“A breathless, unmissable parody… outstanding”
FRINGE REVIEW
“Exhaustingly ridiculous energy… irreverent yet affectionate” * * * *
THE LATEST
“A jovial, convivial comedy, which still shows respect for the story” * * * *FRINGE GURU
“Incredibly funny… It doesn’t sound like it should work, but it really does.” * * * *
BROADWAY BABY
