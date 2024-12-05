ABERGAVENNY Pantomime Company (APC) recently took time out their busy schedule to donate £200 to the Crucorney Allotment Society.
Allotments are valuable community assets, boosting health and wellbeing; providing sustainable growing spaces and creating biodiverse green corridors.
The Society has just over thirty individual plots at their allotment situated in Pandy. Their dedication and commitment to producing well-managed green spaces is evident through the multiple Green Flag Awards they have received throughout the years.
APC donated to the Society because of the valuable contributions they have made to the community throughout the year.
The Society has not only donated locally grown produce to the Abergavenny Food Bank, but also worked closely with Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School in providing educational projects, teaching children about nature and the value of growing your own fruit and vegetables.
They would not be able to achieve this without the amazing support of organisations such as APC. This donation is going to help in making a drip irrigation system to help release water to some of the plot holders.
For APC, it’s back to preparing for their annual February Half Term Pantomime - Robin Hood & the Babes in the Wood.
The Sheriff of Nottingham hatches a plan to steal the fortunes of orphaned Pippa and Penny, while also marry Maid Marion into the bargain. Robin Hood and his Merry Men, along with Nanny Coddle, Dave Knave, and a Fairy, aim to thwart his evil scheme.
Guaranteed to delight the whole family with colourful sets, glittering costumes and dazzling performances that audiences have come to expect, topped off with plenty of laughter.
Set for the Borough Theatre, Monday 24th February to Saturday 1st March 2025, with two matinees on Friday and Saturday; tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or via the Borough Theatre website.