Shrek (played by Owain Phillips and Luke Peters), a lovable but unlikely hero, is sent by the devious and sassy Lord Farquaad (Stanley Kirkaldie) to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Isla Davies and Josie Asbury) from a fire breathing Dragon (Florence Hills). In exchange for his swamp back, Shrek reluctantly agrees, meeting his hilarious side-kick Donkey (Chloe Mitchell and TJ Friend) and a whole host of colourful fairytale characters along the way.