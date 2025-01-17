MONMOUTH Comprehensive School proudly presents their Upper School Show: Shrek The Musical! Running from January 29th to February 1st, 2025, this side-splitting production is not to be missed!
Rehearsals have been in full swing, and the students’ dedication and talent are shining brighter than ever. From riotous jokes and jaw-dropping vocals to riveting tap numbers, the cast has been working tirelessly to bring this hilarious fairytale world to life.
You’ll find yourselves tapping your toes, laughing until your sides ache, and maybe even shedding a tear or two as you follow the fairytale misfits on their unforgettable journey.
Shrek (played by Owain Phillips and Luke Peters), a lovable but unlikely hero, is sent by the devious and sassy Lord Farquaad (Stanley Kirkaldie) to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Isla Davies and Josie Asbury) from a fire breathing Dragon (Florence Hills). In exchange for his swamp back, Shrek reluctantly agrees, meeting his hilarious side-kick Donkey (Chloe Mitchell and TJ Friend) and a whole host of colourful fairytale characters along the way.
Shrek The Musical shows a journey of friendship, love and self-acceptance, and the students promise you an excellent evening of entertainment!
Audiences have adored the show’s clever humour on Broadway and UK tours for years, and the cheeky nods to other famous musical theatre songs within the score are abundant. You are challenged to come along and spot them all…you may even notice a reference to Wicked’s Defying Gravity.
This show is packed with charm, magic, and plenty of Ogre-sized laughs.
Book your tickets now and come experience the hilarity and heart of Shrek The Musical!
The show runs from Weds 29 Jan to Sat 1 Feb at 7pm each night along with a 2pm Saturday matinee.Tickets are available from Ticketsource.co.uk (but are very low for the Friday and both Saturday performances).