The Twentieth Century Society (C20 Cymru) are organising the 'theatre and performance space day', with the Savoy talk at noon followed by a visit to High Glanau Manor near Trellech, home of Henry Avray Tipping – architectural editor of Country Life magazine from 1907-1933 – for a tour of the Arts and Crafts gardens lovingly restored by Helena Gerrish, followed by cream tea.