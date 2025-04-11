HERITAGE building fans will be heading to Monmouth's historic Savoy Theatre on Saturday, April 26, for a talk about 20th century Welsh theatres and performance spaces.
Architect Rob Firman specialises in the design and delivery of theatres, concert halls, and opera houses, and is the author of The Theatres and Performance Buildings of South Wales.
The Twentieth Century Society (C20 Cymru) are organising the 'theatre and performance space day', with the Savoy talk at noon followed by a visit to High Glanau Manor near Trellech, home of Henry Avray Tipping – architectural editor of Country Life magazine from 1907-1933 – for a tour of the Arts and Crafts gardens lovingly restored by Helena Gerrish, followed by cream tea.
Use the link at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/live/ to book.