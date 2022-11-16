Frankie Goes to Abergavenny

The incredible turn out and excitement of the crowd was electric... but backstage not everything was going as smoothly! “The night started off with a pretty big hitch, due to a broken-down car we were left without a drummer or drum kit” Frankie admitted, “So with less than two hours until go time, me and my guitarist Ruby rushed off into the night in search of a Cajon drum. She recalled she had it buried somewhere in her back shed. Apart from disturbing a family of spiders who were living inside of the drum, our quest was a success!”