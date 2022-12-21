BEFORE Christmas night, Father Christmas had one more very special stop to make!
Monmouthshire Housing Association united with Friends of Bailey Park so that local children could enjoy a visit to jolly Santa in his super grotto.
The festive cheer was on full display, as the children got the opportunity to join in with a range of fun activities, such as face painting and watching the fascinating creation of balloon animals that they then got to take home.
There was a variety of delicious homemade cakes, mince pies, hot dogs and warm drinks, which were appreciated as the day was exceptionally cold.
In addition to the excitement, Cwtch Angels asked children to adopt a furry friend in the form of a cuddly toy for a small payment, with Annie’s stall was almost cleared by the end of the afternoon.
The Friends had an assortment of toys, plants, clothing and Christmas items ,which they sold to raise more funds for plantings in the Spring.
Some of the braver visitors even sang Christmas songs by the bandstand in the freezing weather but luckily, were soon back to find a warm drink in the brightly decorated hall welcoming them.
Well done to all the volunteers and to those from Monmouthshire Housing who worked so hard to turn a bitterly cold day into one of warm Christmas cheer for some of Abergavenny’s children and their parents.