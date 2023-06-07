Blossom picnic have re-arranged a family picnic to celebrate and enjoy nature.
originally scheduled for the coronation weekend, the event will now be held on Sunday June 6 from 11am to 3pm in the Laurie Jones Community Orchard (situated at the bottom of Mill Street in Abergavenny).
All are welcome to enjoy a wide range of fun activities that are suitable for both children and adults, based on nature and wildlife; from an opportunity to make seed bombs with wildflower seeds, to pond dipping and to make and creating paper pots containing sunflower seeds to grow.
Other wildlife-themed activities will include making a bug hotel to help our precious pollinators as well as the opportunity to make a Green Man puppet and costume; the Green Man being a mythological figure that cares for and represents all that is good about, nature and the natural world.
Refreshments and cakes will be available, however families are asked to come along with their own picnic, which they can enjoy sitting under one of the many fruit trees.
The Community Orchard is one of the jewels of Abergavenny, and the Blossom Picnic is one of the ways it is hoped that more families discover the orchard and enjoy learning about the beauty of the natural world.
The orchard is named in memory of one of its founders, Laurie Jones, who sadly died in 2014.