EVERY year, the Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra performs a free concert to provide an opportunity for children to experience live music.
ASO and Gwent Music would like to thank all the children and their families who came along to this year’s Christmas-themed concert on Sunday, December 8 at King Henry VIII School.
It was a joyous and lively afternoon, with the orchestra in a variety of costumes, performing music from Tchaikovsky’s ballet, ‘The Nutcracker’, the much-loved films ‘Frozen’ and ‘Mary Poppins’, and other seasonal favourites.
Fran from Dance Blast was on hand to lead the children and toddlers in dances to each piece. The orchestra was led by Marisa Riordan, in full elf costume and they were conducted by their music director, Michael Bell MBE, who introduced each piece in his usual fun and informative way.
At these free concerts, the orchestra collects donations and chooses a charity to benefit from the money collected. This year, they chose ‘Friends of Gwent Music’, which raises funds to support the work of Gwent Music, whose staff teach instrumental lessons in schools and offer term-time Saturday music centre.
Over the years, the Friends have paid for transport costs for trips to ‘Music for Youth’, concert venue hire costs and have subsidised courses making them accessible to more pupils. Since Covid, they have funded minority instrument projects and school-based class projects.
Gwent Music has recently been facing funding cuts, impacting their ability to deliver the same level of service. This is devastating, as playing a musical instrument has been proven to help mental health and to improve academic achievement, as well as providing a new skill. Playing in a group is not only educational, but also nurtures an important social skill.
The Friends are very grateful for being chosen to receive these donations, which totalled £340!