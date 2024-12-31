KICKING off the A4B calendar for 2025, Abergavenny Theatre Group return to the Borough Theatre with Frank Vickery’s hilarious Granny Annie.
The brilliant Welsh playwright was renowned for his comedies that thrilled audiences nationwide and this year, ATG have chosen to take on perhaps Vickery’s funniest play, “Granny Annie”.
A rag-tag group of rejected amateurs decide to put on their own production of the family favourite Annie in an attempt to prove to everyone what they can do… what can possibly go wrong?
Unfortunately for them, a lot!
From a case of the measles taking out their Annie to their Director being rushed to hospital on opening night, if it can go wrong, it does for this overlooked group.
At the centre of the chaos is the outrageously camp Teddy, played by A4B award winner Andrew Fowler who returns to the company. ATG stalwart Janine Davies, plays the groups leading lady, the often inebriated Joyce.
They are joined by A4B Award Nominees Laura Iwanski as Rose, Richard Griffiths as Colin, Duane Edwards as Hayden, Andrea Marfell as Liz, and Tom Gibson as Gwyn who were most recently seen in ATG’s Tess of the D’ubervilles.
The group welcome two new members, Falesha Lewis as Babs who recently wowed audiences as Esmeralda and Christine Harling as Vi who complete the cast.
Chairman of the society, Snowy Clark, said: “The cast have worked so hard to bring this fantastic show to the stage. They have been rehearsing for the last 8 weeks and have really embodied these hilarious characters and have laughed their socks off through most rehearsals. I’m really excited to show our audiences what the cast have worked so hard on.”
You can see “Granny Annie” on Wednesday, 8 to Friday, January 10. Tickets are available on the theatre’s website or via 01873 850805. Use the Code ‘2025’ for a special discount!
Don’t miss this laugh-a-minute comedy!