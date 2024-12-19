THE 25th Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival is set to delight audiences from 15th to 23rd February, 2025.
Festival co-Artistic Director, Daniel Tong, said: “History favours certain artists, so we are not always aware of the richness of the musical landscape at any given moment. The complex influences at play in deciding what stands the ‘test of time’ can sometimes have little to do with quality.
“This year’s Festival programme sets voices that are now rarely heard alongside their canonic contemporaries. For instance, Danish Romantic Niels Gade is paired with Robert Schumann and Friedrich Gernsheim with his compatriot Johannes Brahms.
“Prepare for an inspiring and eye-opening experience!”
Tickets available: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival
Programme and venue details: https://www.wyevalleyfestival.com/activities/winter-festival/