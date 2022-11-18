Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra to première new composition in autumn concert

Librettist and past president, David Fraser told the Chronicle, ‘This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams, so our next concert will include two of his works, the ever-popular Lark Ascending, with Gillian Bradley as violin soloist, and the wonderfully serene and other-worldly Fifth Symphony, written in the darkest days of World War II. Speaking of the new work, David stated, ‘Iestyn’s music is tremendous fun, and a tremendous challenge for us to play - he knows our strengths, and our weaknesses only too well and enjoys stretching our technique to the limits.