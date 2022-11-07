Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra marks Vaughan Williams anniversary
The 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Vaughan Williams will be celebrated by the performance of two of his major works – The Lark Ascending and Symphony No. 5 on Sunday 20 November at Our Lady and St Michael’s Church, Abergavenny.
Under the baton of renowned conductor Michael Bell MBE, the concert opens with Holst’s short atmospheric tone poem A Somerset Rhapsody, followed by the beautiful and delicate The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughan Williams with Gillian Bradley returning as a solo violinist.
Gillian was a member of the orchestra in her teens before embarking on a career as a professional violinist.
The second half of the concert opens with Welsh composer Iestyn Harding’s Song at the Year’s Turning followed by Vaughan Williams’ Fifth Symphony which is based on his opera The Pilgrim’s Progress and composed during the Second World War to bring a message of hope to all those suffering from the ravages of war.
The concert is at 2.30pm and tickets are £10 with free seats offered to students (anyone in fulltime education) and children under 18.
Tickets are available online from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/abergavennysymph
Contact ASO at [email protected] if you have any questions, or if you need to inform us of any special seating requirements.