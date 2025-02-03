Emma Jayne Morris makes a welcome return to the company to play the role of the Good Fairy with Amelia Davies and Lucie Hall as the babes Pippa and Penny. Nurse Molly Coddle is played by pantomime veteran Snowy Clark and the evil Sheriff of Nottingham is played by John Bryant, making his debut for the company. The title role, Robin Hood is played by Cait Davies while Maid Marion is played by Molly-Brickley Clark. There is also a lively young chorus of around thirty members, who have been rehearsing since the beginning of last September and are looking forward to performing with a live band on show week.