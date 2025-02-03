Abergavenny Pantomime Company took time out at one of its rehearsals recently to donate £200 to the Gwent Parent Carer Network. This local charity supports the parent carers of children with additional needs across Gwent. They also provide online support, run wellbeing workshops and hold accessible family events. The recent donation made will make a difference in helping to hold coffee mornings for parent carers across Monmouthshire.
In just over a fortnight’s time, Abergavenny Pantomime Company will be performing their traditional February half term pantomime, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at the town’s Borough Theatre. Company secretary, Geraint Webb said rehearsals are going well and the whole team is very much looking forward to a first class production, providing top entertainment for all ages.
Emma Jayne Morris makes a welcome return to the company to play the role of the Good Fairy with Amelia Davies and Lucie Hall as the babes Pippa and Penny. Nurse Molly Coddle is played by pantomime veteran Snowy Clark and the evil Sheriff of Nottingham is played by John Bryant, making his debut for the company. The title role, Robin Hood is played by Cait Davies while Maid Marion is played by Molly-Brickley Clark. There is also a lively young chorus of around thirty members, who have been rehearsing since the beginning of last September and are looking forward to performing with a live band on show week.
You can see Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at the Borough Theatre from Monday, February 24 to Saturday March 1 2025, with two matinees on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or from the Borough Theatre website. The company would also like to thank P & P Pest Control Ltd for their continued sponsorship.