Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra ended its summer term with a joyful performance from Manu Brasso who played a selection of themes from Verdi’s La Traviata, in a concert packed with great tunes from the opera.
The new term for the orchestra will start on September 1 with a workshop for string players (members and newcomers), under the guidance of local professional violinist, Gillian Bradley. This is a superb opportunity for players to be coached by Gill who is returning to support the orchestra, having first joined as a member aged 10.
She has returned to the orchestra as a soloist over the years, last in November 2022 to play Vaughan William’s The Lark Ascending. Gill is a freelance musician, regularly playing with Welsh National Opera, and providing invaluable tuition to musicians locally and nationally.
The orchestra holds weekly rehearsals on a Sunday evening during school term time, starting Sunday 8th September 2024, in preparation for concerts on November 17 and December 8.
If you’re interested in joining us for the workshop or full rehearsals contact the orchestra at [email protected]