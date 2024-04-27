This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be a cool 5°C.
It will be quite cloudy, so don't expect much sunshine.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 5°C.
However, expect some scattered showers as the day progresses.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 4°C.
Unlike today, there will be moderate rain, so it might be a good idea to carry an umbrella.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 6°C.
The rain will lessen, but it's still likely to be a wet day overall.
As for the general trend for the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 7°C and 8°C.
Expect cloudy conditions with occasional sunny spells.
There will be scattered showers throughout the week, so keep that in mind when planning your outings.
