While no decision on proposals outlined by Powys County Council have are being sought at this stage, the feedback as helped to shape a set of proposed next steps by the local authority.
The council says the exercise has been one of the largest engagement practises ever carried out in the county and that further engagement with the right organisations is being considered.
"It is clear that while pastoral support and local identity are strengths of the current system, we must do more to broaden subject choice, strengthen vocational pathways, modernise facilities and ensure fair access for all,” said Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys.
"I want to thank every learner, parent, carer, governor, member of staff and employer who took part in this extensive engagement. The feedback provides a clear picture of what our young people need from post‑16 education and is directly shaping the proposed next steps we are bringing forward.”
"Cabinet will now consider these recommendations as we continue working towards a stronger, fairer, greener Powys where young people can thrive."
Among the report, which will be considered by the Learning and Skills Scrutiny Committee next week and by Cabinet on Tuesday March 24, were a number of proposals including greater involvement from education professionals.
They include establishing a new Future Pathways Board with Further Education, Higher Education, employers and the Regional Skills Partnership. There could also be scope for a new governor steering group and a post-16 working group for those with additional learning leads.
Powys County Council also hopes to learn more from primary schools and local employers. Any changes that do come into effect will affect students in current school years five and six first.
No formal proposal would be considered until 2028 and implementation is expected between 2029 and 2031.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.