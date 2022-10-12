Review of Crickhowell area schools catchment begins
Subscribe newsletter
Powys County Council is carrying out an area review of education in the Crickhowell catchment to identify how education will be delivered in the catchment in the future.
To help with the review, the council has produced an initial questionnaire and wants parents, school staff, headteachers and governors to contribute their ideas.
Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys said: “Earlier this year, Cabinet agreed to delay the proposed closure of Llanbedr Church in Wales School by 12 months to August 2023 to allow a full area review of the Crickhowell catchment to identify how education will be delivered in the catchment in the future.
“As part of the review, we have produced this questionnaire which will enable the council to consider community-based ideas for how to improve education provision in the catchment in the future alongside those suggested by officers before engaging on preferred ways forward.
“I would urge all those who have an interest in education in the Crickhowell catchment to complete this questionnaire.
“The council will then prepare a report outlining the responses to the questionnaire and will develop a paper on the preferred way forward for the Crickhowell catchment, which will be considered by Cabinet early in 2023.”
To fill in the questionnaire visit https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/crickhowell-area-review
Responses must be submitted by Thursday, November 10.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |