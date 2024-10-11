A group of men and a woman, from Ebbw Vale, have today (Friday 11 October) been sentenced for their part in the importation, production, and supply of cannabis.
Gwent Police’s serious and organised crime team spent three years investigating these individuals using the drugs trade to fund their lavish lifestyle.
It is believed they used the funds from their drug sales to buy a range of art, including the work of renowned street artist Banksy. The artwork is due to be part of a proceeds of crime act process in the coming months but could be worth more than £190,000. The art seized includes Banksy’s Grappling Hook, Monkey Queen portrait and The Watchtower Swing portrait.
In addition to artwork, the group also purchased designer items, a caravan, quad bikes, and jet skis with an estimated value of £48,400. Across the three years, 12 warrants were carried out across Ebbw Vale and cash, cannabis, mobile phones, and art were seized.
In court today:
- Christopher Scrivens, 37, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for the importation of a class B drug – cannabis and conspiracy to supply a class B drug – cannabis
- a 33-year-old man has been given a two-year community order with a rehabilitation activity and to complete unpaid work for being concerned in the production of a class B drug – cannabis and conspiracy to supply a class B drug – cannabis
- a 39-year-old man has been given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity and unpaid work for being concerned in the production of a class B drug – cannabis and conspiracy to supply a class B drug – cannabis
- a 33-year-old man has been given an 18-month community order with a rehabilitation activity and unpaid work for conspiring to supply a class B drug – cannabis and possessing criminal property
- a 39-year-old man has been given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity and unpaid work for conspiring to supply a class B drug – cannabis
- a 41-year-old woman has been given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity and to complete unpaid work for possessing criminal property.
Detective Chief Inspector Mike Preston said: “This is a particularly complex case, where the defendants have attempted to hide the proceeds of their crimes in extravagant items of clothing, vehicles, and artwork.
“I'd like to thank all the officers and staff within Gwent Police for their hard work to bring these defendants before the courts and ensure thousands of pounds of criminal assets have been seized.
“Taking away the assets that criminals have purchased through crime, sends the message that crime does not pay.
“Drug dealers cause misery to our communities; they have no consideration for the distress and fear they cause, and we will continue to target anyone intent on causing our neighbourhoods harm.
"In the past few months, we've seen several arrests and charges for serious and organised crime thanks to the reports and information from the public. You play a vital role in helping us tackle drug dealing, I would urge anyone with any concerns or information about drug use or supply in your community to get in contact.”
