This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 5°C.
There is a chance of moderate rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C.
It will be cloudy with sunny spells, and the chance of rain will decrease.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today's at around 5°C.
It will be sunny, a contrast to the morning rain experienced today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 8°C.
It will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a possibility of scattered showers.
In general, for the next few days, the temperature will be constant at around 11°C.
Expect a mix of sun and rain.
Remember to carry an umbrella and dress warmly.
