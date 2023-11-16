This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 5°C.

There is a chance of moderate rain.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C.

It will be cloudy with sunny spells, and the chance of rain will decrease.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today's at around 5°C.

It will be sunny, a contrast to the morning rain experienced today.

In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 8°C.

It will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a possibility of scattered showers.

In general, for the next few days, the temperature will be constant at around 11°C.

Expect a mix of sun and rain.

Remember to carry an umbrella and dress warmly.

This article was automatically generated