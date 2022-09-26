Dismay as Llanfoist chapel hit by vandals again
Subscribe newsletter
Volunteers from Llanfoist chapel have been left “dismayed” and “disheartened” after vandals targeted the Chapel for the second time in as many months.
In July this year, the Chronicle reported that Llanfoist Chapel had been hit by vandals who smashed a stain-glassed window and damaged chapel pews by kicking off wooden panels.
The chapel has now sadly been targeted again after volunteers who help run the chapel visited to find vandals had caused further damage.
Volunteer Beryl Wooley said: “We are devastated that the chapel has been targeted once again, a lot of hard work goes into maintaining the chapel and making it accessible for everyone. It is very disheartening for us volunteers that these vandals choose to be so disrespectful.”
Following this latest spate of vandalism volunteers are now considering installing security cameras and lights to prevent further vandalism occurring.
Ben Callard, is county councillor for Llanfoist and also sits on Abergavenny Town Council.
Speaking to the Chronicle about this latest incident, Cllr Callard said: “To hear that the Chapel in Llanfoist cemetery was vandalised once was very sad. To hear that it has been vandalised again is deeply concerning.
“Whoever is doing this needs to stop, and they need to come forward to the authorities, apologise and rectify the damage they have caused. I support the volunteers in increasing the security at the chapel, but it’s disappointing that it has come to this.”
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council who own Llanfoist Chapel and cemetery grounds, said: “Once again the Chapel in Llanfoist cemetery has been targeted by vandals. This incident is most upsetting for the ‘Friends of Group’, that have worked so hard to make the Chapel an inviting space for all to use, from quiet contemplation to remembering loved ones or just for shelter whilst visiting the cemetery.
“We would urge visitors to the cemetery to be vigilant and to notify the Police if they are witness to any further bouts of vandalism. The Chapel has been open to the Public for many years with very few incidents of antisocial behaviour, so we are hopeful that this again is an unfortunate one-off and that this spate of vandalism is now at an end.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |