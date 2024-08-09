Monmouthshire County Council is working in partnership to develop placemaking plans with Abergavenny Town Council, Magor with Undy Town Council and Monmouth Town Council.
The plans, which are being developed separately for each town centre, will:
- Analyse the key challenges and opportunities facing the town centre.
- Set out a long-term vision for the town centre, developed with local stakeholders.
- Provide a prioritised action plan with the projects and activities that will make the vision a reality, tackling the identified challenges and making the most of the opportunities .
- Local stakeholder sessions: These will involve walkabouts and workshops to understand challenges and opportunities and later to obtain feedback on emerging proposals.
- Community consultation: This will include face-to-face events, online presentations, and feedback questionnaires.
It is believed that community involvement in developing the plans will be crucial to ensure that they meet the needs and aspirations of local people.
Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy, said: "Working with the local town councils provides us with an opportunity to develop plans for a positive future for our local towns in Monmouthshire. Creating spaces that attract residents and visitors to the town centres, increasing the local economy. I look forward to hearing your views on the future of our town centres."
There will be a range of opportunities for local groups, organisations, businesses, and the community to get involved.
Monmouthshire County Council and the town councils have appointed Chris Jones Regeneration, leading a team that includes Owen Davies Regeneration and Roberts Limbrick Architects and Urban Designers to support the development of the placemaking plans.
Upon his appointment, Chris Jones, the Director of Chris Jones Regeneration, said: “We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to work alongside these Monmouthshire towns, helping them with their future town centre experiences built around their individual sense of place and community life.
“Our collaboration with Owen Davies Consulting and Roberts Limbrick brings a team that has experience delivering action based plans and investment in town centres across Wales and the United Kingdom.”
Mayor of Abergavenny, Chris Holland, further added: "This is a unique opportunity for everyone to have a say in the future of our town centres. I encourage all residents and businesses to participate over the coming months.” Placemaking is a comprehensive approach to planning and development that focuses on creating vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive spaces.
It ensures that any changes or investments made in the town centre meet immediate needs and contribute to the community's long-term well-being.
The Welsh Government requires placemaking plans for local authorities seeking funding for town centre investments.
These plans provide a strategic and co-ordinated approach that justifies funding and leverages additional resources from the private and third sectors.