Following yesterday's report of a man and woman being arrested in Cwmbran, new details have now emerged.
According to Gwent Police, the suspects had been arrested in connection to a burglary in Newport; the burglary was reportedly from a business in West Way Road, Newport.
A quantity of money had been taken at around 6.30pm on Monday February, 13.
It was reported via Gwent Police’s Twitter on April, 12, that officers had finally tracked the suspects down after several weeks of searching, in a car park in Cwmbran.
A 46-year-old Llanfoist woman and a 37-year-old Cwmbran man were arrested on suspicion of burglar, but layer released under investigation as enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300049974, or send us a direct message on social media.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.