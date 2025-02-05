A SENEDD member has slammed ‘sticking plaster’ solutions for ‘death-trap’ junctions on a village dual carriageway bypass.
South East Wales MS Laura Anne Jones joined councillors, Welsh Government officials and the highways agency at a special meeting at Monmouthshire County Hall to discuss the A40 Raglan By-pass Safety Study.
But locals who say there is a “dire need’ for a safe solution to its “unsafe junctions” were left disappointed, after being told that the temporary 50mph limit will be made permanent, but only extra signage will be added at this stage.
The Conservative MS said: “It was great to be able to come together to discuss the urgent works that need to happen to make these junctions safe for road users, residents and schoolchildren.
“But it was very disappointing to leave the meeting being told that our joint preferred options just didn’t meet the criteria set by Welsh Government to progress to the next stage to see if they were viable.”
Suggested proposals include roundabouts, Toucan Crossings, traffic lights and making the road a single lane.
“It’s great that the 50mph will now be made permanent, as it has helped reduce speed, but it will not solve the “death traps” that are these out-of-date junctions that flank the A40,” added the MS.
“It’s disappointing that this is all that is being offered at this stage, until a deadly accident should occur. Welsh Government and MCC need to be proactively making the changes needed to prevent accidents and deaths, not wait for one to occur on these dangerous junctions.
“I’m thankful that a fatality hasn’t happened yet, but this issue needs more than sticking plaster solutions. Although any “quick wins” need to be progressed at speed by MCC and the South Wales Trunk Road Agency to help protect road users, a more permanent, even though costly, solution needs to be found.”
Raglan ward councillor Penny Jones (Welsh Con) added: “It was a disappointing outcome... It seems that the 50mph speed limit will be made permanent with maybe some extra signage, but realistically nothing long-term or permanent will be done beyond the conceptual stage at this time.
“They are relying heavily on the speed reduction measures to reduce the number of accidents – we sincerely hope it does but it seems unlikely.”
Councillor Richard John (Mitchel Troy) said: “There have been numerous accidents over the years and residents fear there will be more unless urgent action is taken.”
Fellow Mitchel Troy and Conservative councillor Jayne McKenna added: “The council and Welsh Government need to work together to remove two of the three right-hand turns and then we need Welsh Government to accelerate a thorough evaluation of the options to remodel the junction.”
Representatives of Raglan Community Council said: “The meeting convened by us, with Welsh Government officers, Senedd and Monmouthshire council members in attendance, was open and transparent.
“The discussion was informative, and Raglan Community Council hope that Welsh Government can come to a satisfactory outcome for the safety of residents who use the junctions on the A40 at Raglan.”