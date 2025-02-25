PLANS to replace two landmark statues from one of Gwent’s busiest shopping areas with an advertising screen that provoked a backlash have been withdrawn.
An application for permission to place a giant 7.2 metres wide and 4.5m tall screen on a wall overlooking Gwent Square in Cwmbran was only made this month.
The advertising screen, which the firm behind it said could also be used for events such as fan zones for major sporting events, would replace a clock and two statues currently mounted on the south facing wall of the Congress Theatre.
More than 760 comments had been submitted to Torfaen Borough Council with just 22 in favour of the plans.
Among those to have objected is Llantarnam ward councillor Alan Slade who said he was concerned the application could have been decided by officers, under delegated powers, rather than councillors on the planning committee.
He said: “I consider it a very important matter and these things don’t always come to the planning committee so I felt it was probably best to put my objection in.”
The Reform Party councillor is a member of the planning committee but wouldn’t be entitled to vote on an application he has given his opinion on.
Cllr Slade said he has also contacted Welsh historic buildings body Cadw as the Congress Theatre is listed on Coflein, the online catalogue of archaeology, buildings, industrial and maritime heritage in Wales.
It states the clock and statues, named ‘Dai’ and ‘Myfanwy’ were added in 1982, in an effort to relieve the dominance of the ‘Brutalist’ style that had shaped the Cwmbran Centre, and the new town project led by the Cwmbran Development Corporation.
It states: “The theatre was originally built (in 1972) in the Brutalist style with an imposing concrete facade onto Gwent Square. In 1982 this was covered with the present stucco render and the two figures of ‘Dai’ and ‘Myfanwy’, in their ‘Welsh dress’ were added, along with the clock and chimes, as part of a scheme to ‘bring a new and colourful element to the square’.”
Cllr Slade said he hoped as a result of the application steps to repair the clock and the statues, that used to rotate, could be taken.
He said: “If we can stop this maybe we can explore how we get it back working.”
His Reform Party colleague, Jason O’Connell, who also represents Llantarnam which includes the shopping centre, said he “broadly supports” the modernisation of the centre and would welcome investment but said “Dai and Myfanwy mean quite a lot to the people of Cwmbran”.
He suggested consideration should also be given to whether the figures could be moved elsewhere in the shopping centre.
Smart Outdoor, the advertising firm based near Gateshead, which had made the application was contacted for comment and to explain if it plans to resubmit plans for a multimedia advertising screen.