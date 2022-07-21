Crime on the rise in Monmouthshire, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Monmouthshire, official police records reveal.

Gwent Police recorded 5,515 offences in Monmouthshire in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of ​14%​ compared to the previous year, when there were 4,837.

However, at 58.0 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.

Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 215 were sexual offences – an increase of 41% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 1,813 to 2,146 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 44%, from 588 incidents to 844.

Theft offences fell by 7%, with 1,156 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.

At 12.1 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.

Crimes recorded in Monmouthshire included: