Volunteering and sports projects are amongst those to receive support from the Welsh Government, Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Jane Hutt has announced.
The funding is being provided through the Community Facilities Programme, a capital grant scheme which helps voluntary sector organisations make improvements to community facilities such as sports clubs and community halls for the benefit of the people they serve.
Crickhowell Rugby is to receive £5,000 toward setting up a food trailer to give the club a permanent kitchen.
Cabinet Secretary for Culture and, Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt said: “The Community Facilities Programme is important in helping organisations improve facilities so local people can benefit from them in their day to day lives.
“Each recipient of support from the programme provides a crucial service to the people they serve and it is great the Welsh Government is able to help them do even more.”