After a restricted period during last year, Crickhowell Rotary is pleased to report an ambitious programme of events during the current period and in the months ahead.
The club has for many years supported a range of ‘in school’ competitions at Crickhowell High School and in local primary schools.
The Rotary Young Musician competition took place on October 11 at the high school.
Some 31 competitors, including 13 instrumentalists and 18 vocalists took part.
The annual competition is open to all school pupils. The school winners go forward to area, district, regional and the national final of the inter school competition.
The winners were:
Instrumental section: First, Lewis Axford-Papageorgiou on piano.
Second, Joe Callender on electric guitar.
Third, Sam Critchley played acoustic guitar.
Vocal: First, Harriet Livesey.
Second, Grace Livesey.
Third, Charlie Thould.
The Rotary Young Young Chef competition was held on October 13 also at the high school.
Pupils had to prepare a three-course meal of their choice with a fixed budget.
The judges were Bogdan Dobre of the Manor Hotel and Geraint King of Vine Tree.
The club is grateful to them for their professional services.
In addition to this, the Young Interviewer, featuring Brecon’s John Loma,s and Youth Speaks competitions took place in late November. Both are local events, with Youth Speaks’ winning team going on to area and possibly district.
The club’s youth team leader Brian Brookshaw reported that the inter primary school football competition took place in September and that other primary School events are planned for 2023.
The club has delivered on the aims to deliver competitions for young writer and young technologist.
Mr Brookshaw said: “The club has maintained close contacts with key staff and subject teachers in the schools.
“Our relationships are key to building understanding and delivering motivational competitions for the pupils”
Headteacher Clare Jones said: “Crickhowell Rotary has been so helpful to the school with these competitions and the noticeable impact it has had on many pupils.
“It demonstrates to them how supportive the club is to the local community and the ripple effect it has. Our school gains more richness from the input of the club.”
Crickhowell Rotary Club’s youth team member Stephen Parry said: “I seem to have spent most of my Rotary life involved in all things youth. The highlights for me have been the success of Rotary Young Leaders Award (RYLA) where we make a real difference to young people’s lives. To see the change in personalities from interview to club presentation is amazing.
“Individual competitions in the high school allow pupils to shine in areas that otherwise might be overlooked. In primary schools, it’s all about team building and competition.
“Listening to young pupils taking part in Youth Speaks is so uplifting and rewarding for pupils, teachers, parents and Rotarians alike.
“Crickhowell Rotary Club is immensely proud of the positive influence these activities play in the lives of our young people.”
Club President Kevin Phillips has invited parents and others interested in supporting the club in such activities in the future, to contact him directly on: 01873 812895 or by email: [email protected]