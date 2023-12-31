Crickhowell PSCO Lee Garrett has successfully launched an initiative in Crickhowell that will see a safer shopping experience for retailers.
The shop-lifting deterrent, Steal and Be Banned was launched and has a simple philosophy. Anyone found shoplifting from any retailer in Crickhowell will automatically receive a notification from DPP that they are banned from entering any shop in Crickhowell.
It’s hoped that SABB will make people think twice about targeting Crickhowell, crowned the UK’s best high street of the year 2018.
Shops around Crickhowell are displaying the SABB posters in their windows.